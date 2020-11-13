Base Camp Lindsey to continue fundraising with March of Honor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The opening of Base Camp Lindsey has been delayed but fundraising for the facility is getting back on track with March of Honor happening tomorrow.
Base Camp Lindsey will provide homeless and at-risk veterans a place to stay while they get back on their feet.
March of Honor is where people march a route together in honor of or in memory of a veteran in their life. Participants wear a backpack and have a veteran’s name on their back. It’s a representation of basic training that service members go through.
“We do the backpacks because we ask that they be items for the homeless. We do a stand out in December where we hand out supplies for the homeless,” said Chris De La Garza, board vice chair for Base Camp Lindsey.
The items in the backpacks could be ready-to-eat foods, hygiene items, and gloves. Volunteers with Base Camp Lindsey will collect the items at the end of the march. It will be distributed at the Christmas Stand Down event in December.
“What we would like is for our March of Honor to eventually go the way of Hotter’N Hell and the fact that it started out very small,” said Tara Bryant, Base Camp Lindsey board member.
Fundraising and volunteer work days earlier in the year were cancelled because of COVID-19. Base Camp Lindsey is not able to be open before this winter.
“We’re trying to raise money to get the building open as quickly as we possibly can,” said De La Garza.
March of Honor is being held at 4605 Lake Shore Drive. Online registration is closed but you can still register at 7:30 a.m.
