Dexter Learning has a new place for students interested in STEM to learn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dexter Learning Academy will be showing off it’s new building to the public during it’s open house on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
The new space is 30,000 square feet, a big change from the space they were in before which was a suite inside Downtown’s Big Blue.
Dexter Learning is one of the only private schools with a STEM based curriculum in the Wichita falls Area offering programs to students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
“They have access to special equipment tools but also really intelligent mentors are teachers and learning coaches here on campus they have PhD’s in mathematics chemical engineers so what ends up happening is this is not just a school campus but its really a community its much more like a university environment,” said Michael Olaya CEO Dexter Learning Academy.
With COVID-19 the move did offer some changes to be made so students, and staff stay safe while in the classrooms.
“Every single table has its own sanitizer so students are adopting the habits of being clean and washing their hands a lot washing their surfaces and cleaning up after themselves.' said sacrificing the vision of a stem curriculum,” said Michael Olaya CEO Dexter Learning Academy.
Dexter Learning Academy also developed their very own software program for virtual learners, in an effort for each student to never have to sacrifice safety for STEM.
Our goal is to create and transform and empower humans to transcend what we’ve been in the past and so we want them to think differently we want them be literate in totally new ways and really blow our minds and we see that on a daily basis with what they create. said Michael Olaya CEO Dexter Learning Academy.
For more information visit the Dexter Learning Academy website.
