Four new deaths, 109 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
By KAUZ Team | November 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 6:59 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 109 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 125 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 5,350 cases in Wichita County, with 1,932 of them still being active.

There have been 3,318 total recoveries, 31,371 negative tests and 100 deaths.

There are currently 1,853 patients recovering at home while 79 are in the hospital. There are currently 16 patients in critical care.

There are now 622 tests still pending.

The current active cases in Wichita County are broken down by city below:

  • Burkburnett: 138 active cases
  • Electra: 70 active cases
  • Iowa Park: 103 active cases
  • Wichita Falls: 1,621 active cases

The Health District is saddened to report four deaths today; Case 4,730 (80+), Case 4,657 (70 - 79), Case 4,658 (70 - 79) and 4,406 (70 - 70). There are 109 new cases, 79 hospitalizations, and 125 recoveries to report.

In the last 31 days, 1,109 cases, or 40%, the type of exposure was designated as contact. Of those in the contact category, at least 200 cases contracted it from being with family and friends who reside outside of the home. This is why it’s imperative that precautions extend to family and friends in order to protect each other.

Totals for the week ending November 13 are as follows:

Total new cases - 706

Average Positivity Rate - 29%

Case Type

Contact = 106 cases

Close Contact = 48 cases

Community Spread = 82 cases

Under Investigation = 470 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 11 cases

6 – 10 = 14 cases

11 – 19 = 71 cases

20 – 29 = 117 cases

30 – 39 = 114 cases

40 – 49 = 74 cases

50 – 59 = 110 cases

60 – 69 = 86 cases

70 – 79 = 62 cases

80+ = 47 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 79

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 3

50 - 59

Stable - 5

Critical - 2

60 - 69

Stable - 17

Critical - 10

70 - 79

Stable - 21

Critical - 4

80+

Stable - 15

