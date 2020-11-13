Hocus and Pocus are looking for their forever homes

By KAUZ Team | November 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 5:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Brad Pushkar in the studio to talk about a couple of kittens named Hocus and Pocus.

The kittens are 11 weeks old and are both girls.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak with representatives.

The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.

