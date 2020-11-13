Hocus and Pocus are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Brad Pushkar in the studio to talk about a couple of kittens named Hocus and Pocus.
The kittens are 11 weeks old and are both girls.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak with representatives.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.
