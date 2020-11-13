News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo continues Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With day one in the books, the News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo will be continuing on Saturday for its second and last day.
The Ray Clymer exhibit hall will be filled with a wide variety of socially distanced vendors booths inside the MPEC from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We’re giving away $6,000 in cash and prizes from Serenity Salon, Spa, and Boutique, Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress, and Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles, Sage Valley Herbs, Red River Steel, and many more vendors will be in attendance.
Temperature checks at the door and face masks will be required. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the exhibit hall.
What organizers want you to know most is that your safety is our top priority.
