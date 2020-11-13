WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 82 active cases Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Hisrshi High School currently has 10 active student cases while Rider High School currently has 12. Kirby Middle School also has Eight active staff member cases.
There are a total of 82 active cases at this time, with 53 of them being students and 29 being staff members.
Staff cases listed as “(.5)” represent staff members who work at more than one campus.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
