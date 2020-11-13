WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 82 active cases Friday

WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 82 active cases Friday
The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | November 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

Hisrshi High School currently has 10 active student cases while Rider High School currently has 12. Kirby Middle School also has Eight active staff member cases.

There are a total of 82 active cases at this time, with 53 of them being students and 29 being staff members.

Staff cases listed as “(.5)” represent staff members who work at more than one campus.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 10 3
Rider High School 12 1
Wichita Falls High School 6 0
Barwise Middle School 4 1
Kirby Middle School 1 8
McNiel Middle School 2 1 (.5)
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 1 (.5) (.5)
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 1 0
Crockett Elementary 1 1
Cunningham Elementary 3 0
Fain Elementary 1 1
Fowler Elementary 1 1 (.5)
Franklin Elementary 4 0
Haynes Elementary 0 1 (.5)
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 0
Milam Elementary 4 0
Scotland Park Elementary 0 2
Sheppard Elementary 0 0
Southern Hills Elementary 1 2 (.5)
West Foundation Elementary 1 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 1 4 (.5)
Northwest Head Start 0 (.5)
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.