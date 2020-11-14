Christmas Magic Santa run raises money to help make up for cancelled event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls is continuing their Christmas Magic fundraiser, with new plans including the Christmas Magic Santa run.
A Christmas Magic take places every year at the MPEC but was cancelled this year because of COVID-19.
Today the Christmas Magic Santa 5K run brought people together in downtown Wichita Falls. People could choose to walk or run.
“All the money that we raise today is going back directly into the community,” said Sarah Turner, Christmas Magic co-chair.
The Christmas Magic co-chairs said they were happy with the turnout.
“I think we’ve had around 125 or 130 runners come out. Plus a few kids and pups here and there. We’ve seen lots of festive outfits,” said Turner.
It was not a timed race, but raffle prizes were handed out. Local businesses donated the items. There was also a mini market, which was a mix of pop-up vendors with returning ones at the farmers market.
You can find learn more about the Junior League of Wichita Falls and find the Christmas Magic schedule of events on their website.
