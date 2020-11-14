Hometown Pride Expo draws in more people on second day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo wrapped up hours ago, while it helped vendors reach consumers safely during the pandemic.
It took place at MPEC in Wichita Falls and started on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Today it picked up at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vendors were spaced apart in order to maintain social distancing.
“The idea came from a project that we do annually called the Hometown Pride Tour, where we go around and visit different communities and learn about unique businesses, unique sites, and why people should visit them,” said Richard Haddox, News Channel 6 General Manager.
$6,000 worth of cash and prizes were given away. Some vendors gave away items as well.
“To be able to get out here and be the only art exhibit here in this show has been pretty good. I would like to see a lot more art happening around the Wichita Falls area as far as ages 20 to 50,” said B.T. Farris, artist and owner of Spin Move Galleries.
Farris gave away one of his handmade pieces of art today.
“What I do is I go through their favorite teams, with their colors or their colleges and really just make it to the point of their colors that they are familiar with,” said Farris.
For one vendor who signed up, it was a new experience since becoming a Norwex consultant.
“I just wanted to get the word out that we’ve got something that we can help you with your quality of life and give you a cleaner environment,” said Mary Davis, Norwex consultant.
Farris and Davis said they noticed more people come out to the expo today compared to the first day.
A father and son traveled from Oklahoma for the weekend to sell a product they invented. The dad, Jake Rutledge, came up with the idea of the product about four years ago.
“We’re up from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, just right outside Tulsa, selling Chill N Reels. The only drink insulator that you can fish with. But we like to tell people it’s a stocking stuffer of the year. You know it’s just a fun little thing to take with you down by the water,” said Chase Terrell, who sells Chill N Reels with his dad.
