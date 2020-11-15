WF residents are seeing wild hogs and the land damages left behind

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls homeowner and several of her neighbors are dealing with wild hogs tearing up their neighborhood and want to make sure the community is aware of the hogs.
Wild hogs are a problem commonly seen in the south.
“I was just completely blown away at the damage to the lawn,” said Beth Kirkland, a Wichita Falls resident who has seen wild hogs in her yard.
Kirkland first heard the hogs one night this week. Later, she saw the damages to her side lawn.
“In Texas, we got over 2.5 million hogs,” said David Graf, Texas Agrilife Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources in Wichita County.
In many cases, wild hogs are going after roots or white grubs.
Kirkland has since seen wild hogs in her front yard, but they don’t leave a mess.
“You want keep your animals safe and you want to be safe if your walking out in the community or jogging, especially late at night or early in the morning,” said Kirkland on her worry about these sightings.
Experts say it’s more difficult to control the wild hog population within city limits. Graf says trapping is an option for people, but the next step is figuring out where to place the hog.
If you do see a wild hog in your neighborhood, you can call the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.