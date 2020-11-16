BBB warns of COVID-19 clinical trial scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horten from the Better Business Bureau joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about a scam involving phony clinical studies.
Scammers are involving residents in phony clinical study scams through text messages, emails or social media messages.
The message explains the resident might qualify for a COVID-19 study that pays $1,000 or more.
There will be a link included in the message the scammers says is used to see whether or not you qualify for the study, but it’s actually used to gather personal information.
The BBB has put together a list to help residents avoid clinical trial scams:
- Look up the domain registration and check for warning signs such as a recent registration date or registration in a foreign country.
- Never pay to take part in a clinical trial. Real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.
- Legitimate clinical trials do gather information about candidates, but not financial information such as bank account details. Real studies might ask for your name, contact information, age, gender, race, ethnicity, or various pre-existing medical conditions.
If you are ever contacted by a scammer, report the scam to the BBB Scam Tracker.
For more information about this scam or others, check out the BBB website.
