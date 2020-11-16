Four new deaths, 208 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 208 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 101 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 5,558 cases in Wichita County, with 2,035 of them still being active.
There have been 3,419 total recoveries, 31,597 negative tests and 104 deaths.
There are currently 1,939 patients recovering at home while 96 are in the hospital. 19 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 331 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has four deaths to report today; Case 5,125 (80+), Case 4,455 (80+), Case 4,645 (80+) and Case 4,091 (70 - 79).
They received 118 cases Saturday, 24 cases Sunday, and 66 cases today for a total of 208 new cases to report. There are 96 hospitalizations and 101 new recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 96
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 8
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 20
Critical - 11
70 - 79
Stable - 22
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 21
