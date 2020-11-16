UPDATE: APD releases video connected to homicide, asks for help identifying three men

UPDATE
Altus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men seen at the site of a homicide on a doorbell camera.
If you have any information, contact the Altus Police Department at 580 482-4121 or CrimeStoppers at 580-482-8477.
ORIGINAL
ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities in Altus are investigating a Monday morning homicide. According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, officers were called to the 1000 block of East Pecan around 12:30 Monday morning, after receiving a call that said someone was shot.
Police say the victim is 22-year-old Aaron Lopez. They say the victim’s wife told Altus PD she was asleep in another room when gunfire woke her up. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the home, and are attempting to identify the suspect(s) involved.
The man’s body has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
