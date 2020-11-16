A mild week is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to see mild conditions once again.
We’ll have sunny skies with a high of about 70. The wind will be relatively calm out of the Southwest at about 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Going into Tuesday will continue to see the mild conditions with a high of 70 but the wind will shift out of the southeast at about 10 to 15. Going into Wednesday the wind is going to pick up strong out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour.
Temps will rise a little bit on Wednesday with a high of 72. On Thursday temps will continue rising and we’ll have a high of about 75.
Friday we will continue the warming trend with 77 for the high. By this weekend we will have a little bit of a change in the weather pattern.
Saturday looks mostly cloudy with strong south winds at about 15 to 20 miles per hour. However, the wind is going to shift to the south west just ahead of a cold front. This cold front will come through Saturday night into Sunday and that will cause the rain chances starting late Saturday into Sunday.
