News Channel 6 City Guide: Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re introducing you to Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma.
“My passion for providing medical care for animals comes from [...] being raised on a farm my whole life,” Dr. Lunsford said. “We had cattle, dogs, horses, a lot of different farm animals. We worked all of our own animals. We gave them all of their vaccinations.”
Dr. Holly Lunsford and her staff provide excellent care for all the furry members of your family.
“We care for all of your pets. Any size. Any breed. Any problem. I do work on large animals, chiropractic and just regular medicine,” Dr. Lunsford said. “We perform farm calls [and] emergency services. We are fully functioning, so that means we do radiographs, in-house laboratory, surgery, boarding, general baths and shave downs. We have it all here.”
Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital opened its doors in January 2018 right off State Highway 49 close to the Medicine Park exit. At this time, Dr. Lunsford is the only veterinary chiropractor in this area. It’s part of her practice she enjoys being able to provide.
“The benefits of animal chiropractic are the same as humans. The main goal of chiropractic medicine is to keep your nervous system working at its optimal prime,” Dr. Lunsford said. "It’s been used in dogs for reoccurring ear infections, vomiting, diarrhea. [It’s been used] to boost their immune system. I do a lot of farm animals during show time for competition. It just helps to relax them. They walk smoother. They just look better overall.
If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call (580) 529-7387 or schedule your visit on the Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital Facebook page. For more information about Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital, just head to LACVH.com.
