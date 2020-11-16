News Channel 6 City Guide: Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital

“The benefits of animal chiropractic are the same as humans. The main goal of chiropractic medicine is to keep your nervous system working at its optimal prime,” Dr. Lunsford said. "It’s been used in dogs for reoccurring ear infections, vomiting, diarrhea. [It’s been used] to boost their immune system. I do a lot of farm animals during show time for competition. It just helps to relax them. They walk smoother. They just look better overall.