P.E.T.S. of Wichita Falls opens new clinic location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Fall P.E.T.S. Clinic opened its new location Monday on Central Freeway across from the I-44 Walmart.
“I couldn’t sleep at all last night because all I was thinking about was today,” said P.E.T.S. CEO and founder Leslie Harrelson. “It’s like going from a house to a mansion.”
The new building features six surgical tables, exam rooms for clients to accompany their pet, a training center, and a handful of other services.
“When we started this, we just wanted to build a newer spay and neuter clinic, because obviously the one that we were in, we were only able to have two surgical tables and we had been at maximum capacity for years,” said Harrelson. “Our schedule was booked out for quite some time.”
The new location will also be the first non-profit vet clinic in the Wichita County area, helping pet owners in the community prevent unwanted litters, in addition to keeping the pets they do have healthy all at an affordable price.
“Now we can serve pets and pet owners in even bigger and better ways than we were originally intending,” said Harrelson.
Through two years of fundraising, one year of building, and a global pandemic to top it off, the new clinic is finally ready to make its impact.
“I think what I’ll take away most from this is that when something needs to happen, it finds a way to,” said Harrelson.
