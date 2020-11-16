Sox Appeal sock drive hosted through Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 has teamed up with Star Image Dentistry, Texoma Plastic Surgery and Faith Mission to provide socks and other clothing to help keep people in our area warm.
To participate, just drop off pairs of crew socks at one of the following locations from now through Nov. 20:
- Faith Mission at 1300 Travis St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
- News Channel 6 at 3601 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
- STAR Image Dentistry at 2200 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
