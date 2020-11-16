United Regional senior leaders, administrative staff quarantined due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of the United Regional senior leaders and administrative staff are now being quarantined to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Two more senior leaders had to be quarantined over the weekend following the news from Wednesday when United Regional announced President and CEO Phyllis Cowling had tested positive and was quarantining.
The hospital’s Vice President of Physician Practice Services tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and the Chief Information Officer was quarantined due to a positive family member.
United Regional officials announced Sunday night most of the remaining senior leaders and administrative staff would be quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus and ensure the hospital continued to have leadership.
The office will have a skeleton crew to work in-person and the rest of the senior leaders will working from home for the next two weeks.
“We believe this is the right thing to do,” said Phyllis Cowling, “not only for the safety of everyone involved, but to mitigate any potential disruption in operations that could be caused by unexpected leadership absence due to illness.”
Officials say all health protocols regarding masks, social distancing and hand washing have all been followed and that none of the other leaders are experiencing symptoms at this time. They say the decision to quarantine was made out of an abundance of caution.
