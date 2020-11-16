WFISD finalizes election results, moves forward on building new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 13 days after the election, the Wichita Falls ISD school board met to canvass, and is moving forward with building two new high schools.
Proposition One, which included the land purchasing and construction, passed by 384 votes. District leaders say they’re ready to get things rolling.
Official results now means the district can purchase the two pieces of property secured for the high school and finalize a construction schedule. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said it could be end of next year before any ground is broken.
“We’re ready to go,” he said.
Included in that is figuring out how to work around Proposition Two, which included the construction of practice athletic facilities. Superintendent Kuhrt said he’ll have to consult the district’s bond council for next steps.
But both Superintendent Kuhrt and Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said there’s more than just construction that needs to be figured out.
“We’re going to have to adjust police because we’re going from three campuses to two campuses,” Superintendent Kuhrt said, “we’re going to have to adjust a lot of our procedures.”
“Probably in the spring we’ll start having those conversations about programmatic chances and that’s going to be exciting,” Dr. Griffiths added.
Dr. Griffiths said it’s all about looking at a 2024 school year opening and going backwards.
“So we know we’re going to open the school at this time,” he said, “so we gotta hire staff at this time, then we gotta have a principal before that and you just work your way back.”
“I want to thank the voters of Wichita Falls for supporting this effort,” Superintendent Kuhrt added.
He also said when it comes to names, mascots or colors, there are certain board policies that have to be taken into consideration. He said there will be a sixty-day period down the line for community members, including students, to submit suggestions.
