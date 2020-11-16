WFPD: Two in custody after car hits house, narcotics found

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people after a traffic stop led to a vehicle crashing into a house.
WFPD says the vehicle took off through a front yard and hit the house as officers attempted to pull it over near Bridwell Street and 22nd street.
Wesley Garza was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading with a vehicle.
He was also arrested on two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, one between 4-200 grams and the other between 200-400 grams.
Police also arrested Cruz Guzman on two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance (the same amounts as above) unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest on foot.
WFPD say a possible third suspect fled from the vehicle and has not been located.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
