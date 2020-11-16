Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs help solving two murder cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are no new leads on two murder investigations in Wichita Falls.
Both happened in the last two weeks on consecutive nights. One was at the Highpoint Village Apartments and the other was on Taylor Street.
Right now, there’s no justice for the victims and their families.
Police and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for any help they can get. If you think you might have seen something, they want to hear from you.
“Go ahead and trust that instinct and give us a call. We’d much rather come out and investigate then find out that it was nothing than to find out it turned out to be something and nobody called,” said Officer Jeff Hughes, PIO and crime prevention specialist with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
You never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.