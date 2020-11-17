Another mild day is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we will continue to see mild conditions with a high of 72 but the wind will shift out of the southeast at about 10 to 15. Wednesday the wind is going to pick up out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temps will rise a little bit on Wednesday with a high of 74. On Thursday temps will continue rising and we’ll have a high of about 75. Friday we will continue the warming trend with 78 for the high. By this weekend we will have a little bit of a change in the weather pattern. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with strong south winds at about 15 to 20 miles per hour. However, the wind is going to shift to the south west just ahead of a cold front. This cold front will come through Saturday night into Sunday and that will cause rain chances starting late Saturday into Sunday.