Holiday Spirit Meal delivers Thanksgiving dinners in Vernon despite COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The countdown to Thanksgiving has officially begun, but the Holiday Spirit Meal program in Vernon had to make some adjustments due to COVID-19.
“We’re very proud and happy to be able to provide the meals for those you know it takes a lot to cook a turkey to cook a ham and a lot of expense.” said Sharon Goins, coordinator of Holiday Spirit Meal.
The Holiday Spirit Meal program is a tradition that was started by a Vernon couple Glenna and Pat Bryant, back in 1987 as a way to get residents to come together during the holidays.
Normally residents would be able to come enjoy a meal at the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium, however this year residents must pick up or wait for meals to be delivered to their homes.
Holiday Spirit Meal officials hopes to pass out 900 meals this Thanksgiving season.
Sharon says cooking will officially began on Nov. 21, with volunteers smoking 300 pounds of turkey.
So on the big day those meals can either be picked up form the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium or delivered to residents.
Residents have until Nov. 23 to put in orders for Thanksgiving meals.
For more information, you can call Goins at (940) 414-0401.
