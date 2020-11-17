Mabelle overpass added to prioritized construction project list

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The Cross Plains Rural Transportation Council has added a recommendation to build an overpass at the intersection of Highways 277 and 1790 to their fiscal year 2021 Prioritized Projects Map. That’s where a crash in mid-September between a Greyhound bus and a truck killed two people.
“It really was an exclamation point for what needs to be done out there and its like you can’t have another accident like that, you just can’t,” Mark McCord, a Seymour resident, said.
“I’ve sat and watched people for the last 15 years have wrecks there, die there, be injured there,” Kelly Fest, an activist who has been working to see an overpass build, said.
Fest along with June Hrncirik and another woman joined forces, creating a petition for supporters of an overpass and collecting over 1000 signatures. The group also gaining the support of James Frank, Ronny Jackson, Baylor County Commissioners and city of Seymour.
“When I got the news about this yesterday I cried happy tears, happy tears but it was tears of relief and tears of happiness that this could be a possibility to move forward,” Fest said.
With the addition of the overpass on the list from the transportation council, it does not guarantee approval and funding from TxDOT. However for Fest and others, it’s a step in the right direction towards preventing anymore deaths from happening at the intersection.
“We are not going to stop until we get it done, we are just going to keep hammering at it. We’re hard headed enough, we’re from west Texas. That’s the way we are, that’s how we roll,” Fest said.
