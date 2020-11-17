MSU Texas reports nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | November 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 4:51 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday nine new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 209 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 176 students. There are currently 51 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.

12 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

