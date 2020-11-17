MSU Texas reports nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday nine new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students have also made recoveries.
A total of 209 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 176 students. There are currently 51 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.
12 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
