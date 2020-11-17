Three new deaths, 149 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

Three new deaths, 149 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
By KAUZ Team | November 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 5:23 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 149 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 121 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 5,707 cases in Wichita County, with 2,060 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

There have been 3,540 total recoveries, 32,000 negative tests and 107 deaths.

There are currently 1,967 patients recovering at home while 93 are in the hospital. 18 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 177 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is saddened to report three deaths today; Case 4,723 (70 -...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Health District is saddened to report three deaths today; Case 4,723 (70 - 79), Case 4,091 (70 - 79), and Case 2,891 (60 - 69). There are 149 new cases, 93 hospitalizations, and 121 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 93

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 8

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 18

Critical - 8

70 - 79

Stable - 21

Critical - 6

80+

Stable - 23

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.