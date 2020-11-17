UPDATE: Altus police capture two murder suspects, third suspect identified

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -Altus police say two of three murder suspects have been captured after a standoff on Monday afternoon. A third has yet to be captured.
The three men were identified using door camera footage. 18-year old Anthony Gutierrez and a 16 year old male were captured after a two hour standoff in the 800 block of North Park Ave. Police say they deployed tear gas during the standoff before the two men were found hiding in an attic.
A third suspect has been identified as a 17-year old Hispanic male. Police say they are still searching for this suspect.
The three suspects are connected to the murder of 22-year old Aaron Lopez, which occurred early Monday morning.
“Police are grateful to the Altus community and appreciate the numerous phone calls, social media contacts and tips received from citizens who assisted in identifying and ultimately resulted in the apprehension of the people responsible in this murder investigation," said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy in a press release. "Altus Police encourage the third suspect to surrender himself to law enforcement.”
Gutierrez and the 16 year old are being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of First Degree Murder.
