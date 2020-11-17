WF man charged with capital murder following burglary arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers arrested two men Monday following a burglary of a shed. One of those men has now been charged with capital murder.
Cody Stage is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Donald Best on Nov. 4.
According to the affidavit, a search of Best’s phone revealed he was in contact with someone listed as “Cody Sage.” Best reportedly wanted to buy a motorcycle from Stage, but Stage later changed his mind about selling it.
Stage later allegedly admitted to detectives that an unidentified accomplice decided to rob Best. Stage claims the robbery went bad and led to his accomplice shooting Best. Stage reportedly said he only set up the deal and was the driver.
Stage and Timothy Sivils were arrested Monday for stealing $3,500 worth of property from a detached shed in the 1700 block of Tucson Drive.
The men reportedly took three bicycles, a laptop, two Pioneer car audio speakers, two Sansui audio speakers, a car stereo, a fire pit and an electric dirt bike from the shed.
The victim had a security camera system which reportedly caught both men and their vehicles on camera.
Sivils was charged with burglary of a building. Stage was charged with burglary of a building and capital murder from Nov. 4.
His bond for the burglary of a building has been set at $15,000 by a judge and his bond for the capital murder has been recommended to be $1,000,000.
Sivils' bond for the burglary of a building has also been set at $15,000.
