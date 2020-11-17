WFISD Commitment Switch Form available for second semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Commitment Switch Form is now available for parents of both elementary and secondary students wishing to change their learning environment.
The forms will be available through through Sunday, Dec. 6.
The change in learning environments will go into effect on the first day of the second semester on Jan. 5.
WFISD notes that parents with students enrolled in remote learning should be aware of the following changes for the Spring semester:
- The district cannot guarantee the student will have the same teacher from the first semester
- The district cannot guarantee the student will have a teacher from the same school as the first semester
- The district cannot guarantee the student will be able to attend their attendance zone school if they return to on-campus instruction
- Any remote learner who is failing one or more courses at the end of the grading period will be expected to return to on-campus instruction for the next semester
If you would like to change the learning environment for your elementary student, click here.
If you would like to change the learning environment for your secondary student, click here.
