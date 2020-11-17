WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 84 active cases Tuesday

The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | November 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 5:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

Hirschi High School currently has 11 active student cases while Rider High School currently has 12. Wichita Falls High School currently has seven active student cases.

Cunningham Elementary has six active student cases and Kirby Middle School has six active staff member cases.

There are a total of 84 active cases at this time, with 58 of them being students and 26 being staff members.

Staff cases listed as “(.5)” represent staff members who work at more than one campus.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 11 1
Rider High School 12 1
Wichita Falls High School 7 0
Barwise Middle School 4 1
Kirby Middle School 1 6
McNiel Middle School 2 1 (.5)
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 1 (.5) (.5)
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 1 0
Crockett Elementary 1 1
Cunningham Elementary 6 1
Fain Elementary 1 2
Fowler Elementary 1 (.5)
Franklin Elementary 3 0
Haynes Elementary 0 1 (.5)
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 2
Milam Elementary 4 0
Scotland Park Elementary 0 1
Sheppard Elementary 0 1
Southern Hills Elementary 1 1 (.5)
West Foundation Elementary 2 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 1 1 (.5)
Northwest Head Start 0 (.5)
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

