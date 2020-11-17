WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 84 active cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Hirschi High School currently has 11 active student cases while Rider High School currently has 12. Wichita Falls High School currently has seven active student cases.
Cunningham Elementary has six active student cases and Kirby Middle School has six active staff member cases.
There are a total of 84 active cases at this time, with 58 of them being students and 26 being staff members.
Staff cases listed as “(.5)” represent staff members who work at more than one campus.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
