Wichita Falls City Council approves CARES Act grant for WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District is receiving a $158,880 grant from the city to purchase Chromebooks.
The city council voted and approved Tuesday morning the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES Act, grant. The CARES Act provides funds for municipalities to help with the pandemic.
WFISD will be able to purchase 529 Chromebooks. The funds will be used toward online learning due to the pandemic.
“I feel like the district has been on a roll with the community as far as getting the two high school bonds passed and then with the city helping us with the Chromebook purchases. We have some very good things that are happening within our district,” said Dr. Peter Griffiths, associate superintendent for WFISD.
Dr. Griffiths says this will reduce the digital divide among students. A lot of students don’t have devices at home for online learning.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management helps coordinate the funding.
