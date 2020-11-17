Wichita Falls City Council sworn in at meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the first Wichita Falls City Council meeting since final election results came in, reelected city council members were sworn in.
Four positions on the city council were on the November election ballot. All four incumbents were re-elected to the council.
“I look forward to working with my constituents and community for the next three years. And hopefully we start getting some things coming on the north side of town,” said Steve Jackson, WF District 5 councilor.
Mayor Stephen Santellana and counselors from districts 3 and 5 were sworn in this morning. District 4 counselor Tim Brewer was not at this meeting and will be sworn in at a later date.
“I’m ready to get back. Obviously, we’re still in a fight of a pandemic that we’re going through so that’s tough, but we got a lot of positive things that came out of the election,” said Jeff Browning, WF District 3 councilor.
These are the first members to now serve three-year terms instead of two. Voters approved the proposition along with pay raises, which had not changed since 1988.
