Farmers to Families free food distribution event today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today, you’ll have the chance to pick up another free Farmers to Families food box at Overcoming Word Praise Center International.
More than 1,200 boxes weighing in at 33 pounds each will be handed out at starting at noon.
The boxes will be given out on a first come first serve basis.
Each box contains meat, produce, dairy, liquid eggs and a gallon of milk.
The U.S. government purchased the goods from farmers and then made them available to thousands of families completely free of charge.
