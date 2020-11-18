MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By KAUZ Team | November 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 3:56 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three students have also made recoveries.

. (Source: MSU Texas website)

A total of 212 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 179 students. There are currently 51 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.

12 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

