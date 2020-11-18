PPP loan forgiveness seminar to be held tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A webinar focused on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness will be held tomorrow.
The online event is free, but you must register in advance as attendance is limited to 10,000 people.
It runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The webinar features opening remarks from Governor Greg Abbott and brings an end to the Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series for 2020.
The event is meant to give small business owners and entrepreneurs:
- information about the recent changes to the PPP
- the steps they should take to ensure maximum forgiveness
- expert advice on workforce related questions
- guidance on available resources at both the state and federal levels
- information on financial support as well as non-financial support
It will also include a live Q&A session with an expert panel from support organizations including Small Business Development Centers and the Texas Workforce Commission.
For more information or to register, click here.
