Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls is in need of bell ringers for its yearly “Red Kettle Campaign.”
The campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“Without the help of the community, we wouldn’t be able to give toys to kids for Christmas this year,” said Billy Shafer, Business Administrator for the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls. “Without people donating we wouldn’t be able to do any of our programs.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army is emphasizing its virtual campaign.
“We have it set up where you create your own virtual kettle,” said Shafer. “You go online, set it up, and share it with your friends and co-workers to raise money and help us out that way instead of coming out to the location and ringing bells.”
Masks are required for all bell ringers and they will be standing further away from the bucket than normal to provide social distancing.
The “Red Kettle Campaign” kick-off event is Friday morning at 11 at United Market Street.
For information on signing up to be a bell ringer, click here.
