Six new deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 116 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 5,853 cases in Wichita County, with 2,085 of them still being active.
There have been 3,656 total recoveries, 33,558 negative tests and 112 deaths.
There are currently 1,990 patients recovering at home while 95 are in the hospital. There are currently 20 patients in critical condition.
There are now 1,167 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has six deaths to report today; Case 2,945 (70 - 79), Case 3,762 (70 - 79), Case 4,826 (70 - 79), Case 4,986 (70 - 79), Case 2,489 (60 - 69) and Case 5,771 (70 - 79). There are 146 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, and 116 recoveries to also report today. The total tested and total negative numbers both increased significantly in today’s counts. This is a result of mass testing at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
There is also a correction on the number of deaths reported yesterday. There were only two deaths instead of three. Case 4,091 was originally and correctly reported Monday.
Total Hospitalizations = 95
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 3
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 6
60 - 69
Stable - 22
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 19
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 1
