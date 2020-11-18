Wednesday will be fairly windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to have windy conditions. We will have the wind out of the South at about 15 to 25 miles per hour.
However, at times they can gust upwards of 30 to 35. The high for today is going to be in the mid-70s, around 75 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 52 with clear skies and the wind will die down just a little bit.
Going into Thursday the wind is going to pick back up out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. The high on Thursday will be about 77 with sunny skies.
Saturday night rain chances return to the forecast. We have a 20% chance of rain starting Saturday night and that’s really going to last until we get to Sunday evening. Monday is looking on the dry side for now but rain chances do look to return by Tuesday.
