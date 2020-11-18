UPDATE: WFPD arrest second man for capital murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Donald Best.
Raymond Alaniz was arrested Tuesday night on a capital murder charge. His bond has been recommended to be $1,000,000.
Alaniz is the second man to be arrested in connection to this case.
Cody Stage was arrested on Monday. He is also facing a capital murder charge.
According to an affidavit, Stage told officers that he and Alaniz decided to rob Best and that the “robbery went bad.”
He also reportedly stated that he was the one who set up the deal with Best but was only the driver while Alaniz shot Best.
The affidavit states that Alaniz told police that Stage was the one who reached out to him about robbing Best.
Alaniz alleged that he was the driver of the car and he dropped Stage off in Best’s neighborhood. He reportedly told officers he heard gunshots before Stage ran back to the car and they fled the area.
Officers report that Alaniz was able to provide specific details about the route the car took and Stage was not able to do so.
The route Alaniz provided reportedly matched up with surveillance video of the suspected car.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.