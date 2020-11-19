City of Wichita Falls releases Thanksgiving trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

City facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up will be observed on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Nov. 24

Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, Nov. 27

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, with both locations returning to normal hours on Saturday, Nov. 27

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.

