Thanksgiving trash schedules around Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the festive spirit of the holidays, an important utility can get overlooked: trash collection.

Make sure you’re prepared for Thanksgiving by getting up-to-date on your waste collection schedule, detailed below.

Wichita Falls’ city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up will be observed on Tuesday, Nov. 23

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Nov. 24

Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, Nov. 27

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, with both locations returning to normal hours on Saturday, Nov. 27

More information can be found by calling the WF Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

In Iowa Park, Waste Connections will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s trash will thus be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s on Saturday. For more information, call (940) 592-5050.

