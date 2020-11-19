Daycare centers brace for supply shortages as panic shopping ensues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With COVID-19 numbers on the rise in Wichita Falls, people have once again resorted to hoarding items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
“This time, things are way more difficult than they were in the spring,” said Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins. “Wichita Falls is seeing the difficult time now.”
This panic shopping has hurt a variety of businesses who require buying supplies in bulk, in particular, one area of work that is preparing for the worst is daycare centers.
“We’re not trying to hoard anything,” said Stepping Stones Daycare Owner Sheryl Burleson. “I know a lot of people make it really difficult for us when they go out and panic and buy several packages of twenty pack toilet tissue.”
Without the necessary amount of supplies, some centers are fearing the worst.
“If it came down to it, I would have to close down,” said Burleson. “But that would be awful for the parents because then they couldn’t go to work.”
With the holidays approaching, the fear continues to grow for these centers
“There’s enough for everybody and you forget about who you are taking away from when you do that,” said Goins.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.