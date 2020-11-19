WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hospice Tree of Lights campaign kicks off next Tuesday and with it comes changes on how to donate.
The biggest change for Hospice of Wichita Falls is they will not have volunteers at United Market Street this year collecting donations and are really putting the focus on online giving.
The Hospice Tree of Lights campaign acts as the largest fundraiser to help loved ones in their final stages of life.
“That money goes so we never have to turn anybody away who needs hospice care but does not have Medicare or Medicaid or private insurance,” said Alisa Echols, Executive Director for Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Ten dollars will light a light in memory of a loved one on the Hospice tree on top of the Chase bank building.
Once the non-profit raises $250,000 they will light the star.
“I can’t tell you how many people in the community have told me that they don’t consider the holiday season truly starting until they see the light at the top of the tree all lit up,” said Erin Spiva, development specialist for Hospice of Wichita Falls.
This year, Hospice of Wichita Falls is encouraging online donations and has made that a little easier with a QR code on their posters.
“You can donate with no contact just scan it on your phone it will take you right to our donate page,” said Spiva.
“More people are at home right now it’s just an easy way when you’re on your computer just to go online and make that donation,” said Echols
With the cancellation of their hospice golf tournament this year due to COVID-19, Hospice wants to make up that money lost so that they can continue to build the new bereavement center.
“The funds we raise here allows us to help those kids and adults who are grieving and just have a better way to support them,” said Echols.
The Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign kicks off on Tuesday you can also watch the tree light up for the first time this year right here on News Channel 6 at 6 on Tuesday night.
