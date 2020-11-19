Maverick The Mustang helps donate masks to healthcare workers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas showed their support for our healthcare workers Thursday by delivering personal protective equipment.
Mascot Maverick The Mustang was there to hand the special MSU Texas masks out to workers at United Regional, Hospice of Wichita Falls and Kell West Regional Hospital.
“We have a wonderful partnership with MSU,” said Kim Maddin, United Regional community relations director. “We do a lot of training with them for their students and I think this type of gift shows that we have a really good working relationship with them and a partnership that is very supportive.”
All in all, they handed out more than 1,400 masks.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.