MSU Texas prepares Spring Tasks for next semester due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Before students returned on campus in August Midwestern State University leaders put together a task force to address concerns due to COVID-19.
“Nothing is perfect in a situation like this but I appreciate the commitment of the faculty and the staff to be present to be apart of this and to make this work.” said Dr. James Johnston Provost Academic Student Affairs MSU Texas.
MSU Texas officials say that while some plans from the fall tasks force will be carried into the spring, there are some changes that need to be made.
To ensure faculty and students continue to have the best college experience possible, whether they are attending on or off campus.
“The microphones don’t pick up as well depending on the configuration of the class so we’re making adjustments there some of the views from the cameras we’re wanting to make some adjustments there for the students viewing virtually.” said Dr. James Johnston Provost Academic Student Affairs MSU Texas.
According to MSU data out the 6,102 students only 179 of those have been reported to be COVID-19 positive cases.
The university says they also plan to allow more student run events, which will increase the need for more contact tracers.
“We are looking at options to have more contact tracers trained and ready to deploy in case we have another sudden increase in quarantine cases.” said Dr. Keith Lamb Vice President Student Affairs MSU Texas.
Dr. Johnston says they will continue to make adjustments now and through spring semester as needed.
However they hope to have that updated spring task force available to students and staff before winter break starts in Dec.
For more information on MSU COVID-19 visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.