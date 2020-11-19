MSU Texas reports eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday eight new students have tested positive for COVID-19. 11 students have also made recoveries.
A total of 220 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Thursday just before 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 33 faculty/staff members and 187 students. There are currently 48 active student cases and 9 active staff cases.
10 students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
