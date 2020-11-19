New COVID-19 data released for public schools in Region 9

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.
The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.
Wichita Falls ISD saw the highest increase in cases last week with 26 new student cases and 11 new staff cases.
The second largest increase came out of Bowie ISD with 11 new student cases and 13 new staff cases.
Iowa Park CISD had the third largest increase with six new student cases and five new staff cases.
Region 9 data for the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 can be found below:
School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.
To look at the data from any public school district in Texas, click here.
