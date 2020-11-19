TBI now accepting walk-ins for convalescent plasma donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute is now accepting walk-ins for convalescent plasma donors due to an immediate need to help severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Residents who have recovered from COVID-19 or who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies are eligible to give convalescent plasma.
Walk-in convalescent plasma donors are now welcome in donor centers and mobile blood drives that are open to the public.
“Before now, we were relying solely on our registration system to track convalescent plasma donors. However, the surge of COVID-19 patients in our community hospitals has changed the landscape of how we’re recruiting eligible donors to meet the ever-increasing demand for this life-saving product,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Texas Blood Institute.
Donating plasma takes about 90 minutes and donors are eligible every seven days.
A single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.
The earlier in their care COVID-19 patients receive the plasma, the more likely they are to have a better outcome.
TBI is currently holding a daily drawing for convalescent plasma donors and each donor is automatically entered for the chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.
To find a donor center or mobile blood drive, click here or call (888) 308-3924 to make an appointment.
