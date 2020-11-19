Texas governor rules out another shutdown as virus surges

Texas has had a statewide mask mandate since July, and restaurants and businesses continue to operate under reduced occupancy. But even Texas’ largest cities say their ranks of code enforcement staff is limited, and some Texas sheriffs have similarly balked at enforcing mask orders, saying they lack enough deputies to do so. Abbott has also received blowback from his own party over virus restrictions, including Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, the firebrand former Florida congressman, who led a protest outside the governor’s mansion last month.