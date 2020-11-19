Texoma counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By KAUZ Team | November 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While Wichita County continues to break county records for COVID-19 case and death totals, other counties across Texoma are also feeling the weight of new cases.

Clay County is now sitting at 64 active cases, according to Judge Mike Campbell.

The state of Texas’ COVID-19 tracker shows the county has seen a total of 227 positive cases and six deaths.

The Clay County annex building temporarily closed to the public last Friday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Alert According to the Clay County Health Authority and DSHS, we now have 64 active cases. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

Posted by Mike Campbell on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Montague County set a new record for the most reported COVID-19 cases in a single week in the county, according to The Nocona News.

The county saw 40 new cases on Wednesday, bringing their total for the week up to 75.

The Nocona News reports Montague County has seen a total of 483 COVID-19 cases with 62 more being listed as probable. The county has also had 14 total COVID-19 related deaths.

UNWANTED RECORD Montague County had a record number of new cases of Covid-19 last week with 62. With the reports for...

Posted by The Nocona News on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Over in Young County, the Graham Regional Medical center reported 25 new cases on Thursday, which brings their total up to 1,282 cases with 220 of them being active.

The medical center has also reported 14 total deaths and 1,048 recoveries.

The daily Facebook updates are collected, tabulated and distributed by Graham Regional Medical Center. There were...

Posted by Graham Regional Medical Center on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.