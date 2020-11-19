Three new deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 170 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 55 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 6,023 cases in Wichita County, with 2,197 of them still being active.
There have been 3,711 total recoveries, 34,014 negative tests and 115 deaths.
There are currently 2,092 patients recovering at home while 105 are in the hospital. 18 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 803 tests still pending.
Today is a grim milestone for our community with the highest daily count of new cases and over 100 COVID hospitalizations. During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at this Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other. It is our individual responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID by wearing a mask, social distancing, and limiting gatherings to just household contacts.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 5,778 (80+), Case 4,182 (70 - 79), and Case 4,123 (80+). There are 170 new cases, 105 hospitalizations, and 55 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 105
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 2
20 - 29
Stable - 3
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 12
Critical - 5
60 - 69
Stable - 23
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 19
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 22
